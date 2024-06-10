WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israeli special forces | disguised | palestinians | refugees | rescue | hostages | gaza

Israeli Special Forces Disguised as Palestinian Refugees for Hostage Rescue

Monday, 10 June 2024 09:48 PM EDT

Israeli special forces were disguised as Palestinians looking for a place to live when they rescued hostages from Gaza during the weekend, two Israeli security sources told ABC News.

Special forces were already in position near the hostages before being given the "go" command, which was given at 11a.m. local time.

The helicopters carrying the hostages and wounded officers landed at Sheba Medical Center in Israel a bit later.

The hostages were in "good medical condition" when they were rescued, according to IDF officials.

