Israel to Expand Operations in Lebanon After Hezbollah Barrage

Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:10 AM EDT

The Israeli military has been instructed to expand its operations in Lebanon, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday, after Hezbollah a heavy barrage of fired rockets at Israel overnight.

Katz warned Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that if the Lebanese government could not prevent Hezbollah from attacking Israel, Israel "would do it ourselves," according to a statement released by his office.

Katz made the comments during a meeting at an underground command center with other Israeli military and intelligence leaders.

“I warned the president of Lebanon that if the Lebanese government cannot control the territory and prevent Hezbollah from threatening northern communities and firing at Israel, we will take the territory and do it ourselves,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “and I have instructed the IDF to prepare to expand its operations in Lebanon and to restore quiet and security to the northern communities,” Katz added.

