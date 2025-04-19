WATCH TV LIVE

Video Shows Israeli Hostage Requesting Trump Release Hostages

Saturday, 19 April 2025 11:19 AM EDT

Al Qassam, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video on Saturday showing Israeli hostage Elkana Buhbut allegedly speaking to his U.S. national wife asking that President Donald Trump release hostages from Gaza.

The video of Buhbut comes following a significant Friday night strike by Israel against Hamas in which over 90 people have been killed according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to release an official statement regarding the assault later Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Hamas rejected the latest offer from Israel for a ceasefire telling CNN, “the offer is rejected in full and in detail.” The rejection from Hamas saw calls from the conservative politicians in Israel to unleash “hell” and pursue “complete victory.” Hamas reportedly rejected the demands from Israel that they give up their weapons completely.

Buhbut was attending the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023 when he was abducted by Hamas terrorists and has now been held in captivity for over 18 months. There are currently 59 hostages remaining under Hamas captivity.

This is a developing story.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


