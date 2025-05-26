WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Ambassador Meets Family of DC Shooting

Monday, 26 May 2025 07:54 PM EDT

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel 'Michael' Leiter met with the family of Sarah Milgrim in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend following her death in a shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., last week, The Hill reported.

Milgrim and her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, both staffers at the Israeli Embassy, were shot late Wednesday night after leaving a party hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The suspected shooter, Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, according to the Department of Justice, flew "from Chicago to Washington the day prior with" a 9mm handgun "declared in his checked luggage."

After the shooting, "Rodriguez entered the museum."

"Witnesses and surveillance video reportedly confirmed his involvement," the DOJ added.

Speaking to Fox 4 on Sunday, Leiter said, "What are you going to solve a problem by shooting two beautiful kids in the back? What is that going to do? All it's going to do is bring more people together in a determined fashion to stand against this insanity, to stand against this violent kind of antisemitism, this violent approach to solving problems."

Newsfront
Monday, 26 May 2025 07:54 PM
