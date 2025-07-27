Israel Had Iran Knockout Set Before Trump Call for Peace

In a bit of irony that would torture critics of President Donald Trump as a regime-change war hawk, Israel had reportedly been on the precipice to end the totalitarian regime in Iran before Trump pushed for the 60-day ceasefire.

"When Trump declared a ceasefire, Israel was moving into a final phase of attacks intended to topple the regime," according to The Washington Post's David Ignatius.

Trump ended the 12-day war between Israel and Iran just days after dropping the bombs on Iran's nuclear facilities and excoriating Iran and Israel for early cease breaches "because they don't know what the f**k they're doing" as two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump wrote in a late-June Truth Social post.

Then, Trump, after calling for "complete surrender" from the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, gave the go ahead for the strikes on the Iranian nuclear program that have even staunch MAGA backers suggesting Trump was starting World War III.

Instead, Trump agreed, the bold strikes averted it, and despite liberal media protestations to the contrary, "Iran is no longer a threshold nuclear state," an Israeli source told the Post.

Now, Trump is taking the tactic of strategic patience that he had long rebuked former President Barack Obama for with Iran, saying Iran regime change has to come organically and from within.

Stirring protests in Iran against the ayatollah has managed to sow discord and chaos, but done little in turning the world's leading state sponsor of terror away from its longtime leadership and "death to Israel" and "death to America" propaganda.

In fact, the supreme leader is so secure against revolt, Israeli's intelligence agency Mossad reports that Khamenei just lays around all day and gets high.

"How can a leader lead when they sleep half the day and spend the other half high on substances?" the Mossad Spokesman Farsi account posted Friday on X, as translated to English.

"Water, electricity, life!"

In fact, Mossad suggests, Iran is going to rot away faster under the drugged-out leader than any damage war with Israel will inflict.

"Every explosion, fire, and destruction is not our doing," another Farsi-translated X post Friday read. "This failed and corrupt regime, with years of neglect and poor prioritization, causes more damage and harm itself.

"Water, electricity, life!"