×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Iran | Israel | israel | united states | iran | irgc

Israel Urges US Not to Drop Terror Designation for Iran's IRGC

Hossein Salami
Head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, delivers a speech during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in the capital Tehran on Nov. 4, 2021, to mark the 42th anniversary of the start of the Iran hostage crisis. (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 18 March 2022 10:25 AM

Israel on Friday urged the United States not to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from its foreign terrorist organization blacklist in exchange for "empty promises."

The United States was considering such a move, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force and comes amid efforts to revive a 2015 deal under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions.

Israel's prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, said in a joint statement they "believe that the United States will not abandon its closest allies in exchange for empty promises from terrorists."

"The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of people, including Americans. We refuse to believe that the United States would remove its designation as a terrorist organization," they said.

The IRGC is a powerful faction in Iran that controls a business empire as well as elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of carrying out a global terrorist campaign.

Multiple sources have said dropping the terrorist designation is one of the last, and most vexing, issues in wider indirect talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel on Friday urged the United States not to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from its foreign terrorist organization blacklist in exchange for "empty promises."
israel, united states, iran, irgc
202
2022-25-18
Friday, 18 March 2022 10:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved