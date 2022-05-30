Israel, United Arab Emirates to Sign Free Trade Deal

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96% of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine, and includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco. The trade deal is Israel's first with an Arab country.