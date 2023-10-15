×
Tags: israel | ukraine | war | biden

Biden: Backing Israel, Ukraine Wars Won't Overwhelm US

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 09:51 PM EDT

As the U.S. national debt continues its climb beyond $33 trillion, President Joe Biden made assurances on Sunday night that the United States is capable of funding war efforts in both Israel and Ukraine.

"We're the United States of America, for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history — not in the world, in the history of the world," Biden told CBS News' "60 Minutes."

"We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense," Biden argued, insisting the two conflicts "overwhelmingly" make the American people safer.

"In Ukraine one of my objectives was to prevent [Russian President Vladimir Putin], who has committed war crimes himself, who — from being able to occupy an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the Russian border," Biden stated. "Imagine what happens now if he were able to succeed. Have you ever known a major war in Europe we didn't get sucked into? We don't want that to happen.

"We want to make sure those democracies are sustained. And Ukraine is critical in making sure that happens," Biden added.

The "60 Minutes" interview took place a week after Hamas, the ruling entity in the Gaza Strip, launched terrorist attacks on Israel.

In response, the Biden administration has positioned military assets closer to Israel's borders and has bolstered Israel's defense with munitions and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 15 October 2023 09:51 PM
