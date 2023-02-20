×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | u.s. | settlements

Israel Tells US It Won't Authorize New Settlements in Coming Months

security forces stand guard near the settlement of ofra
Israeli security forces stand guard near the settlement of Ofra on the outskirts of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Oct. 4, 2022. (ABBAS MOMANI / Getty Images)
 

Monday, 20 February 2023 07:25 AM EST

Israel will not authorize new settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday, after behind-the-scenes talks to head off a planned U.N. Security Council vote on the contested issue.

Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition on Feb. 12 granted retroactive authorisation to nine settler outposts that had been erected without government approval, angering the Palestinians, who want the West Bank for a future state.

The move also drew condemnation from Western powers and Israel's Arab partners, who deem all the settlements illegal.

But the United Arab Emirates told the U.N. Security Council it would not call a vote on Monday on a draft resolution against the settlements. Citing "positive talks between the partners," UAE said the council would instead issue a unanimous statement.

A Security Council vote might have tested Washington's willingness to cast a veto on behalf of Israel after publicly warning its Middle East ally not to authorize new settlements.

Israel has sponsored some 140 settlements in the West Bank, which it sees as a historical birthright and a security bulwark, while dismantling or turning a blind eye to dozens of outposts.

"Israel informed the United States that, in the coming months, it will not authorize new settlements beyond the nine already approved," said the statement from Netanyahu's office. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel will not authorize new settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday, after behind-the-scenes talks to head off a planned U.N. Security Council vote on the contested issue. Netanyahu's...
israel, u.s., settlements
218
2023-25-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved