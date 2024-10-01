Defense Secretary: US Supports Israel's Ground Operation in Lebanon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday told his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, that the United States supports Israel's limited ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The two military leaders "agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese [Hezbollah] cannot conduct Oct. 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," according to the Pentagon readout of the call.

According to Gallant's office, the defense minister "discussed the localized and targeted raids that the IDF launched overnight, against Hezbollah terror targets in the border area of southern Lebanon. These ground operations build on the recent and ongoing measures taken to eliminate senior Hezbollah leadership and to degrade Hezbollah's offensive capabilities."

The Israel Defense Forces announced the start of the ground operation early on Tuesday, hours after the Security Cabinet in Jerusalem approved the move. The army said that forces were conducting "limited, localized and targeted raids" along the border.

"These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said, adding that the troops were being backed by aerial and artillery support.

Austin also emphasized the importance of reaching a diplomatic solution to the nearly year-long conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror army, whose constant cross-border attacks in support of Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, caused the evacuation of more than 60,000 Israelis from their homes in the north.

"The Secretary reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border. He and Minister Gallant discussed the importance of ultimately pivoting from military operations to a diplomatic pathway to provide security and stability as soon as feasible," the statement continued.

For his part, Gallant reiterated the stated war goal of safely returning evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel, briefing Austin "on the operational and strategic measures required to achieve this mission," according to his office.

The Pentagon chief also reaffirmed U.S. backing for Israel's right to defend itself against Iranian threats, amid concerns that Tehran could attack Israel in response to the targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday.

It was reported on Sunday that the two allies are preparing for a joint defense, which includes unspecified changes in U.S. military posture.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States is well postured to defend U.S. personnel, partners and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations, and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict. The Secretary and Minister Gallant discussed the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," the statement concluded.

Gallant and Austin "also discussed ongoing military efforts in the southern arena," the Israeli Defense Ministry statement said.

"Minister Gallant reiterated his determination to achieve a framework that will enable the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and highlighted the critical timing and current window of opportunity to advance this issue."

White House backs limited ground operation

The White House also expressed support for the limited ground operation in a statement on Monday.

"The limited operation to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that may pose a threat to civilians is consistent with Israel's right to defend its citizens and enable them to return to their homes," the statement read.

"We support Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah and Iran's proxies."

However, the White House said there was a "risk that the operation could extend beyond the original plan," the statement added.

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that Israel had informed Washington that it would conduct "limited" military ground operations inside Lebanon.

U.S. President Joe Biden suggested at a press conference earlier in the day that he was opposed to Israel's plans.

"I'm comfortable with them stopping," Biden said. "We should have a cease-fire now."

Two sources with knowledge of the issue told Axios that the White House believes that there is an understanding with Jerusalem that the operation will be limited to the border areas of southern Lebanon.

One of the sources said that the White House was concerned over the weekend that Israel would launch a major ground invasion of Lebanon and expressed those concerns with Jerusalem. During 48 hours of high-level discussions, the Biden administration was assured that the operation was focused on clearing out Hezbollah infrastructure and military positions from the border area and then pulling back troops across the border.

The source added that the Biden administration does not expect a major ground offensive like what was seen during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Israeli official accuses the U.S. of endangering IDF soldiers

A senior Israeli official told Kan News that the United States leaked plans for the Israel ground operation in Lebanon, thereby endangering IDF soldiers.

The official called the leaks on Monday "dangerous."

"This was done even though the U.S. supports the operation," the official said. "But it is clear to us that the U.S. is worried and therefore they outed the operation to try to limit it."

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.