Report: Israel Says Hamas Directed Antisemitic Terror Attack in UK

Israeli intelligence officials believe Hamas orchestrated a deadly terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, on Thursday, according to journalist Amit Segal of Israel's N12 News.

The assault — carried out on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar — left at least three people dead and three others seriously injured.

Authorities said the attacker rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue before launching a stabbing spree.

Police fatally shot the assailant at the scene and arrested two additional suspects. The incident is being investigated as an antisemitic terror attack, with Israeli officials alleging it was directed by Hamas from abroad.