Israel Backers in NYC Tell 'Traitor' Sen. Schumer to Resign

Supporters of Israel gathered outside the Manhattan office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday, chanting “traitor” and calling on the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish politician to resign for “backstabbing” Israel and falling silent in the wake of a nationwide outbreak of antisemitism.

The demonstration featuring about 40 protesters occurred a few days after Schumer said he told reporters he had faith in President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold weapons shipments to Israel because of its planned military operation against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza city of Rafah.

“Schumer, the doomer! It’s time to resign!” the crowd shouted outside Schumer’s office, the New York Post reported.

It was about two months ago when Schumer created controversy when he called on Israel to hold new elections, saying on the Senate floor he believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had “lost his way” and was an obstacle to peace in the region.

During a news conference Wednesday, Schumer was asked whether it was appropriate for the Biden administration to hold up the weapons delivery to Israel as it assesses its military operation into Rafah.

“Look, I believe that Israel and America have an ironclad relationship, and I have faith in what the Biden administration is doing,” he said.

An 80-year-old New York woman told the Post on Friday that Schumer is a “sniveling coward” for not supporting Israel’s looming siege in Rafah.

“Schumer is like a rock; nothing will move him. He is what he is, a putrid human being,” the woman said.

Protesters also held signs that read, “Schmuck you don’t represent American Jews,” and “Keffiyeh Chuckie is a disgrace.” They also screamed “Chuck the Chuck” and “Schumer is a traitor” while waving Israeli and American flags.

A Schumer spokesperson told the Post the senator recently helped pass $14 billion in direct aid to Israel without conditions, and that he condemned the looting at Columbia University by anti-Israel protesters.

“College campuses must be places of learning and discussion,” Schumer said April 21 in a news release. “Every American has a right to protest, but when protests shift to antisemitism, verbal abuse, intimidation, or glorification of Oct. 7 violence against Jewish people, that crosses the line. Campuses must remain safe for all students.”