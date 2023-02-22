×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | scientists | alzheimers | treatment | ben gurion university | negev

Scientists in Israel Develop Groundbreaking Approach to Alzheimer's Treatment

scientific analysis of alzheimer's disease in hospital
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 February 2023 10:41 AM EST

Israeli scientists at Ben Gurion University of the Negev have proposed a new approach for treating Alzheimer's disease by targeting its metabolic components.

Several research groups at the university have been working on solutions to address aspects of metabolic function and to identify how its dysfunction relates to immune response, inflammation and ultimately cell death.

One recent proposal targets the voltage-dependent anion channel-1 (VDAC1), which is the mitochondrial gatekeeper, controlling mitochondrial activity and cell death.

Life Sciences Prof. Varda Shoshan-Barmatz leads a research team which showed that an increase in the amount of VDAC1 protein in the cell leads to cell death and an immune response.

While protein VDAC1's role in heart disease, intestinal disease and autoimmune diseases was already known, the team discovered that the protein was also present, in large amounts, in the brain of a mouse model for Alzheimer's disease.

Shoshan-Barmatz developed a small molecule, VBIT-4, that binds to VDAC1 and able to prevent many of the pathophysiological changes associated with Alzheimer's.

VBIT-4 is able to pass the blood-brain barrier and was able to prevent neuronal cell death, neuro-inflammation, and neuro-metabolic dysfunctions associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Another research group at Ben Gurion is also working on a metabolic aspect of Alzheimer's.

Dr. Debra Toiber is leading research focused on a protein called SIRT6, which helps maintain proper the function of mitochondria. Its absence leads to many characteristics of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's.

In the past few years, Israeli researchers have been at the forefront of many recent findings on Alzheimer's disease and have released a variety of Alzheimer's studies and proposed treatments.

Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia. The disease was first described by the German researchers Alois Alzheimer and Emil Kraepelin. The number of people affected by the disease is projected to reach 135 million by 2050.

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli scientists at Ben Gurion University of the Negev have proposed a new approach for treating Alzheimer's disease by targeting its metabolic components.
israel, scientists, alzheimers, treatment, ben gurion university, negev
315
2023-41-22
Wednesday, 22 February 2023 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved