Israel to Draft 50,000 Reservists for Gaza Offensive

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:33 AM EDT

Israel will call up 50,000 reservists before a planned offensive to take Gaza City but most forces that would operate in the Gaza Strip's largest urban center would be active duty soldiers, an Israeli military official said on Wednesday.

The call-up notices could be sent in the coming days, with reservists to report for duty in September, the military official said.

"Most of the troops that will be mobilized in this new stage will be active duty and not reservists," said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The reservists who are called up could be in the air force, intelligence or supporting roles, or replace active duty soldiers stationed outside Gaza, the official said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


