×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | pope francis | condemn | hamas | terrorist | attacks | gaza

Israel Demands Pope Francis Condemn Hamas Attacks

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 12:04 AM EDT

Israel took umbrage with Pope Francis' call for "humanitarian law" in Gaza, releasing a statement that it was "inconceivable" that the head of the global Roman Catholic Church did not condemn the terrorist attack that originated in Gaza.

The Pope on Sunday "forcefully" asked that "humanitarian rights be respected, above all in Gaza."

That did not sit well with many in the Israeli government.

"It is inconceivable that an announcement essentially expressing concern for the residents of Gaza is issued at the same time Israel is burying 1,300 murdered citizens," Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Cohen spoke with Archbishop Paul Gallagher to ask that the Vatican condemn the terrorist attacks on Israel.

That echoed the sentiments of Israel's ambassador to the Vatican days before.

"I understand the Vatican wants peace," Raphael Schutz said four days after Hamas' attack. "We all want peace.

"But I would like to hear stronger words about Israel's right to defend itself."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel took umbrage with Pope Francis' call for "humanitarian law" in Gaza, releasing a statement that it was "inconceivable" that the head of the global Roman Catholic Church did not condemn the terrorist attack that originated in Gaza.
israel, pope francis, condemn, hamas, terrorist, attacks, gaza, eli cohen
165
2023-04-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 12:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved