Israel Demands Pope Francis Condemn Hamas Attacks

Israel took umbrage with Pope Francis' call for "humanitarian law" in Gaza, releasing a statement that it was "inconceivable" that the head of the global Roman Catholic Church did not condemn the terrorist attack that originated in Gaza.

The Pope on Sunday "forcefully" asked that "humanitarian rights be respected, above all in Gaza."

That did not sit well with many in the Israeli government.

"It is inconceivable that an announcement essentially expressing concern for the residents of Gaza is issued at the same time Israel is burying 1,300 murdered citizens," Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Cohen spoke with Archbishop Paul Gallagher to ask that the Vatican condemn the terrorist attacks on Israel.

That echoed the sentiments of Israel's ambassador to the Vatican days before.

"I understand the Vatican wants peace," Raphael Schutz said four days after Hamas' attack. "We all want peace.

"But I would like to hear stronger words about Israel's right to defend itself."