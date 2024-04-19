Poll: Support Strong for Netanyahu in Israel

Support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party has increased significantly since Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists waged the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, according to a poll released Friday by Lazar Research, Jerusalem Post reported.

But 42% of respondents still considered Benny Gantz the preferred candidate for prime minister, while 37% favor Netanyahu. Gantz is the emergency government minister and head of the National Unity Party.

Likud would pick up 21 seats if the elections were held today, up from 16 earlier in the war, according to the survey, while the National Unity Party would gain 31, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would gain 13, and Avigdor Liberman's Israel Beytenu would gain 12.

The survey, conducted by Panel4All with 500 respondents, was conducted April 17-18 as tensions escalate in the region.

Early Friday, Iran fired air defenses from a major air base and a nuclear site near the central Iranian city of Isfahan after spotting drones. It was part of an apparent Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel last week.