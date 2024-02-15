×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | poll | benjamin netanyahu | benny gantz | yair lapid | hamas | war

Netanyahu Slowly Rebounding in Israel Election Poll

By    |   Thursday, 15 February 2024 07:27 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slowly regaining the support that he lost at the outset of the Oct. 7 massacre while the momentum of his chief competitor is waning, according to a new poll released by Channel 14 in Israel.

Netanyahu's right-wing Likud coalition would secure 59 total mandates if the election were held today, just two shy of its current 61, according to the projections.

In the head-to-head contest, Netanyahu leads Benny Gantz (National Unity) 47% to 34%. In another hypothetical, Netanyahu leads Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) 49% to 28%, according to the Channel 14 poll.

Channel 14 openly supports Netanyahu's government, according to The Jerusalem Post. Its survey was conducted by Direct Polls.

Gantz's left-wing National Unity surged in the early days of Israel's war against Hamas following their invasion of Israel beginning Oct. 7.

The survey shows Netanyahu winning 28 Knesset seats, if elections were held today, versus 26 for National Unity and 12 for Lapid's Yesh Atid.

However, two other surveys tell a very different story. Recent polls by Channel 13 and Channel 12 show Gantz's party earning 37 seats compared to 18 for Netanyahu's Likud.

Further, Channel 12 has Gantz leading Netanyahu 43% to 27% and Netanyahu leading Lapid 31% to 25%.

Netanyahu has faced criticism for the massacre from the start over Israel's security forces being caught off guard despite intelligence that Hamas had been planning the attack for two years. His response to the massacre was criticized, as was his inability to free all of the original 240 hostages. He also waited many days to meet with families of hostages.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slowly regaining the support that he lost at the outset of the Oct. 7 massacre while the momentum of his chief competitor is waning, according to a new poll released by Channel 14 in Israel.
israel, poll, benjamin netanyahu, benny gantz, yair lapid, hamas, war
268
2024-27-15
Thursday, 15 February 2024 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved