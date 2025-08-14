Israel Becomes Litmus Test for 2028 Democrats

Democrats considering a run for president in 2028 are reevaluating their stances on Israel amid its war with Hamas, Politico reported.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a podcast in 2019 the U.S.-Israel relationship was like a "friendship" where you "try to guide them to a better place," but now he says the situation in the Gaza Strip is "sickening."

"Democrats — like all Americans, but certainly Democrats — are sickened by what's happening and trying to hold several things in mind at the same time, all of which can be true: that what has to happen next is the killing has to end," he told Politico. "The hostages have to come home. And the people of Gaza need aid unimpeded, and all of that should be happening immediately."

The Democratic National Committee is considering two different resolutions about Israel at its upcoming meeting. One, submitted by DNC Chair Ken Martin, calls for a ceasefire and a two-state solution, while the other, from more progressive members, calls for an arms embargo against Israel and recognizing a Palestinian state.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told Politico that Israel will be the defining issue for the party in the midterms and 2028.

"Israel is not acting like an ally now, defying our presidents, violating our values and compromising our interests in the Middle East," he said.

Khanna is one of many Democrats who have supported Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' resolution calling for an arms embargo against Israel and to recognize a Palestinian state.

Brian Romick, president of Democratic Majority for Israel, continues to believe the party should stand behind Israel.

"2028 is a long way off, but one thing is clear: The US-Israel relationship has been strong for generations and we expect that Democrats running in 2028 who want to win the presidency not only get that but will stand strong with our ally," he said in a statement.

"There is no question that this is a challenging moment in the U.S.-Israel relationship but despite these circumstances, we know our party's support for Israel is strong," he added.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he also remains a strong supporter of Israel and blasted those who support Sanders' resolution.

"Feckless Democrats have turned on Israel over the Gaza war," Fetterman said to Politico. "I only blame Hamas and Iran for this tragedy. I'm the Democrat that's unapologetically all-in with Israel."

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said his position is "evolving" after previously missed votes on a resolution that would bar selling weapons to Israel. Gallego said he would have opposed the resolution.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been a harsh critic of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu but declined to comment on Sanders' resolution to Politico, while Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has endorsed humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Politico reported.