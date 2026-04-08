Netanyahu Backs Iran Ceasefire, Says it Excludes Hezbollah

Israel has endorsed a U.S.-brokered two-week ceasefire with Iran but made clear the pause in hostilities does not extend to its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, contingent on Tehran reopening key maritime routes and halting attacks on the United States, Israel, and other countries in the region.

However, the statement emphasized that “the two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” directly contradicting earlier remarks from Pakistan — a mediator in the talks — which had suggested the truce would cover the Lebanon front as well.

The Israeli military confirmed the distinction, saying it has halted offensive operations against Iran but will continue combat operations against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

“In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF has ceased fire in the operation against Iran, and is highly prepared to respond defensively against any violation,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The military added that it carried out a final wave of overnight strikes targeting Iran’s “launching capabilities” and infrastructure before the ceasefire took effect.

At the same time, Israeli forces remain active in Lebanon. “In Lebanon, the IDF is continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the statement said.

Israel has launched repeated strikes on what it describes as Hezbollah positions and has deployed ground forces into southern Lebanon, aiming to secure its northern border communities.

Hezbollah has carried out periodic attacks on Israel, including retaliatory strikes following joint U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran on Feb. 28 that triggered the current conflict.

Fighting in Lebanon has been intense, with more than 1,500 people reported killed, underscoring the risk that the broader regional conflict could continue despite the temporary halt in direct hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The conflicting statements from mediators and Israeli officials highlight ongoing uncertainty about the scope of the ceasefire and whether it can contain violence beyond the Israel-Iran front.