×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | netanyahu | congress | foreignaid

Dems: Invite Netanyahu, but Pass Foreign Aid Package

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:37 PM EDT

Congressional Democrats have told their Republican counterparts that they are free to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, but pushed the GOP to approve foreign aid funding first.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Thursday, in an interview with CNBC, that he "would love to have" Netanyahu "come in and address a joint session of Congress," adding, "We'll certainly extend that invitation."

House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., told reporters after Johnson's interview that Democrats would not attempt to stop Johnson from inviting Netanyahu, but argued that a greater show of support for Israel would be to pass the $66 billion foreign aid package that includes aid for Israel as well as Ukraine.

"There is one group in Congress that is holding up that national security supplement that is needed, desperately, by the people of Ukraine and so many of our other allies. And that is the House GOP," Clark said on Thursday.

"That bill needs to come to the floor," she added. "So you can invite whomever you like to come and address Congress. But do the work that needs to be done."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently sparked controversy after criticizing Netanyahu and his administration's policies and conduct in Gaza, saying, "Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel," and calling for new elections in the country.

Schumer said on Thursday, "I will always welcome the opportunity for the prime minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Congressional Democrats have told their Republican counterparts that they are free to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, but pushed the GOP to approve foreign aid funding first.
israel, netanyahu, congress, foreignaid
260
2024-37-21
Thursday, 21 March 2024 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved