Tags: israel | netanyahu | amsterdam | pogrom

Israel Sends Planes to Evacuate Jews From Amsterdam 'Pogrom'

Pro-Palestinians demonstrate at Amsterdam's Anton de Komplein square ahead of the UEFA Europa League football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 7, 2024. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 07 November 2024 10:36 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the details of "a very violent incident" targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, his office said Friday local time.

He directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist citizens there, it added in a statement. 

“The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked,” Netanyahu’s office stated. “Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

According to media reports, Israeli fans were attacked — with some reports of injuries — after leaving a Europa League soccer game in Amsterdam, where Maccabi Tel Aviv lost 5-0 to Ajax Amsterdam.

"We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024," Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said in a post to X. 

"These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now!! This is the time when the UN should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


