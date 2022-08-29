Former Mossad Head Says Israel Conducted Missions in Iran's 'Heartland'

The former head of Israeli national intelligence said on Monday that the country conducted "countless operations" against Iran's nuclear program, some of which took place "in the very heartland of the ayatollahs," according to the Times of Israel.

Yossi Cohen, director of Mossad from 2016 until 2021, said during an event for the World Zionist Organization in Switzerland on Monday: "Without going into too many details, I can tell you the Mossad had many successes in the fight against Iran's nuclear program. We operated around the world and on Iranian soil itself. In the very heartland of the ayatollahs."

He added that "the Iranian regime is lying to the whole world, and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved that the Iranians lied to the" International Atomic Energy Agency.

Cohen also said, "I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the state of Israel."

He went on to say: "The regime in Iran is the global financier of terrorism in the world. This administration calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and wiping it off of the map."