GOP Lawmakers Blast Biden's Meeting With Iraqi PM

Eight Republican lawmakers have sent a letter to President Joe Biden condemning his plans to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani at the White House in April.

The meeting is "inappropriate" and "undermines Israel," said a statement from Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., one of those who signed the letter.

Joining Cotton in signing the letter were Sens. Ted Budd of North Carolina, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, and Reps. Jake Ellzey of Texas, French Hill of Arkansas, Mike Turner of Ohio, and Mike Waltz of Florida-06.

"We write to express our deep concern with your invitation to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to the White House in April," the lawmakers said in their Thursday letter.

"Hosting the Iraqi prime minister, especially while failing to meet with leaders of some of our most trusted partners in the region, amplifies the message of your ongoing campaign to undermine Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu: The Biden administration is interested in appeasing Iran, not supporting our allies.

"The Iraqi government remains under significant Iranian influence, and the Iraqi government provides some $3 billion per year to the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces militias, including four U.S.-designated terrorist groups," the letter said.

"These militias have attacked Americans and Kurdistan over 180 times just since October 7, 2023, resulting in three American servicemember deaths and over 100 casualties," it continued. "Yet you continue granting sanctions waivers to the Iraqi government to import Iranian electricity and natural gas, all while using U.S. dollars transferred to Iraq from the Federal Reserve. And while you invite the Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington, you have refused to meet with Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a critical partner and the host of the most U.S. forces in the region.

"The Iraqi government is actively working with Tehran against our Kurdish allies, including cutting off government funds and closing the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline, which represents most of Kurdistan's economy," the letter stated. "You should focus on reducing Iranian influence in Iraq and shoring up support for our partners in Kurdistan. As a precondition of any visit by Prime Minister al-Sudani, you should require the immediate reopening of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline so that the Kurdistan Region is able to export oil and U.S. public and private financing are no longer threatened by Tehran's influence in Baghdad.

"Your appeasement of Iran has endangered American national security and weakened our relationship with our allies. While the corrective actions outlined here will not undo the damage you've caused, they represent an important first step."

The letter came a week after the White House had announced the planned visit of the Iraqi prime minister.

"On April 15, President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani of Iraq to the White House to coordinate on common priorities and reinforce the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq," said a White House statement.

"The leaders will reaffirm their commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement and deepen their shared vision for a secure, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq fully integrated into the broader region."