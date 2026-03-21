Axios: US Begins Planning for Possible Iran Peace Talks

Initial discussions are underway inside the Trump administration about a potential diplomatic path to end the three-week war with Iran, even as officials expect fighting to continue in the near term, according to a report by Axios on Saturday citing U.S. and other sources familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering "winding down" the conflict, but advisers are simultaneously preparing for the possibility of negotiations.

Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are playing key roles in shaping what a potential framework for talks could look like.

Any agreement would likely hinge on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, addressing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and establishing long-term limits on its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for regional proxy groups.

U.S. officials have outlined sweeping conditions under consideration, including a halt to Iran's missile program, zero uranium enrichment, dismantling major nuclear facilities, and ending financial support for groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Indirect communication continues through intermediaries.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United Kingdom have relayed messages between Washington and Tehran, with Iran signaling openness to negotiations but demanding an immediate ceasefire, guarantees against future attacks, and compensation, terms the Trump administration has so far rejected.

Officials say there could be limited room for compromise, particularly on financial issues, potentially reframing Iranian demands for reparations as the release of frozen assets. However, major sticking points remain, especially over ceasefire conditions and Iran's longstanding refusal to abandon enrichment.

The administration is also weighing who in Iran has the authority to negotiate and which country could effectively mediate.

While Oman previously played that role, U.S. officials are now looking to Qatar, though Doha has expressed reluctance to take on a formal lead.

The conflict, now entering its fourth week, was triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and has since expanded into a broader regional confrontation, including threats to global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and heightened proxy activity.

U.S. officials say the campaign has significantly degraded Iran's capabilities, but Tehran remains distrustful of negotiations following past talks that were followed by military action.

Despite ongoing hostilities, both sides appear to be cautiously exploring a diplomatic off-ramp, though significant gaps remain and no direct talks are currently underway.