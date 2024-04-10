Bloomberg: US Sees Iranian Missile Strike on Israel as Imminent

United States and allied intel sources told Bloomberg on Wednesday that a large-scale attack by Iran against Israel is imminent, expected in the coming days.

The report from the news organization struck a tone of urgency, suggesting it is now a question of when, not if, Iran will strike either government or military targets inside Israel using drones or high-precision missiles. The report, based on anonymous sources, did not specify if the attack would come directly from Tehran or via proxy extremist groups such as Hezbollah.

Israel's foreign minister said emphatically on Wednesday that his nation would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Israel Katz said in a post on X in both Farsi and Hebrew.

Last week, Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Syria, killing Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, deputy commander of Hezbollah’s missiles unit. In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed revenge for the strike.

“When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil,” he said during a speech marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. “The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it shall be.”

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, responded to Khamenei on X, posting in Hebrew, “If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran.”

Commenting on the White House lawn during a joint appearance with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida, President Joe Biden said, “We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant — they’re threatening to launch a significant attack in Israel. As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again, ironclad.

"We’re gonna do all we can to protect Israel’s security.”

News of the pending Iranian strike adds to the widespread concern of an escalation across the Middle East. Earlier Wednesday, three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed during an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in the Mideast have risen rapidly in the aftermath of Hamas' terror strike on Israel in October, and Israel's retaliatory invasion of Gaza. A death toll in the thousands from the conflict has been polarizing, as has been Hamas' taking of dozens of hostages and the uprooting of Palestinians and a wave of starvation.

Iran, for its part, has weighed in against Israel's offensive. Its proxies, such as Yemen's Houthis, have attacked vessels and disrupted shipping in the vital Red Sea shipping lanes, among other things, drawing military strikes by the U.S.

The involvement of Iran has been particularly worrisome as the nation continues to edge closer to nuclear capability.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.