Iran Claims Possession of Israeli Nuclear Documents, List of Scientists

Iran’s intelligence ministry said Tuesday it had obtained extensive documentation on Israel’s nuclear program, including information about the Dimona reactor and a list of scientists allegedly involved in weapons development.

The claim was reported on Iranian state television and cited by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

According to the broadcast, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib declared that Tehran had received “an archive containing millions of pages of diverse and valuable information about the Zionist regime.” He alleged that Israeli nuclear industry employees, soldiers and even civilians were involved in transferring the data.

“Some received money for it, while others acted out of disgust with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Khatib said.

Iranian officials did not publish any of the alleged documents, and their authenticity could not be independently verified. Israel has not issued a public response to the claims.

The announcement follows earlier statements by Tehran. In June, Iranian intelligence agencies said they had secured a “large collection” of sensitive Israeli materials. In March 2024, Iranian hackers asserted they had breached computer systems at Israel’s Dimona nuclear research center, though it remains unclear whether Tuesday’s declaration is linked to that incident.

The report, noted by Haaretz, comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. The two countries have been locked in a decades-long shadow war, encompassing cyberattacks, targeted assassinations of scientists, and covert sabotage of military and nuclear infrastructure. Israel has long accused Tehran of pursuing a nuclear weapons program, while Iran insists its nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes.

In recent months, the conflict has escalated on multiple fronts. Israeli airstrikes in Syria have intensified, with targets including Iranian weapons depots and convoys supplying Hezbollah. Iran, for its part, has increased its threats against Israeli and American assets in the region, while its proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have carried out rocket and drone attacks. Naval confrontations in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea have also underscored the growing risk of direct confrontation.

Analysts suggest Tehran’s latest claims may be aimed at projecting strength to a domestic audience while sending a warning message abroad. By publicizing supposed access to Israeli nuclear secrets, Iran could seek to deter further Israeli strikes while deflecting international scrutiny over its own nuclear activities.