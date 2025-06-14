WATCH TV LIVE

Israel: 2 Iran Nuclear Sites Significantly Damaged

Saturday, 14 June 2025 10:06 AM EDT

Iran's Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were significantly damaged due to Israeli strikes on the two facilities, an Israeli military official said Saturday.

The official said that it would take more than a few weeks for Iran to repair damage at the two sites, adding that the strikes also killed nine senior nuclear Iranian scientists.

Israel attacked over 150 targets in Iran with hundreds of munitions, the official said, adding that the aerial road to the Iranian capital Tehran was effectively open.

He said that Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel, most of which were intercepted.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


