Tags: israel | iran | hamas | cease-fire | hostages

Iran Warns Israel of Escalation If Hamas Truce Not Extended

By    |   Wednesday, 22 November 2023 04:38 PM EST

Iran warned Israel that war will spread across the Middle East if Israel country does not extend its cease-fire with the terrorist group Hamas.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments Wednesday to Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen just hours after the cease-fire was announced.

Negotiators are still hammering out the details of a cease-fire deal accompanied by a prisoner exchange that involves at least 150 Palestinians jailed by Israel and at least 50 Israelis held by Hamas.

The New York Times noted that, among the issues currently being deliberated, Hamas and Israel still disagree on how many captives are in the Gaza Strip and which Palestinians held in Israel will be released.

The two sides are also still discussing the best route for Israeli hostages to be returned to the Jewish State and how much humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza during the cease-fire agreement.

While some have praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deal, seeking to bring home some of the hostages from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, others have characterized it as appeasement.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli minister of national security in Netanyahu's government, called the agreement a "dangerous precedent" that could play into the hands of the terrorists.

"Hamas wanted this timeout more than anything," Ben-Gvir wrote on X. "It ... wanted to receive, in return fuel, the release of terrorists, the halting of IDF operations, and even a ban on [reconnaissance] flights. All these it received."

Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza captured around 240 hostages on Oct. 7. The group also killed another 1,200 individuals, hundreds of which were civilians, Israeli officials believe.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


