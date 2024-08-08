US Warns Iran of 'Serious Risk' Should It Attack Israel

The U.S. on Thursday warned Iran of "serious risk" if it carries out an attack on Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The report comes hours after Iran's acting foreign minister said Tehran will respond to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh at the "right time" in the "appropriate" manner, following a day of intense diplomacy in the Middle East.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week. Iran claims Israel was responsible, though Jerusalem has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

A U.S. official who spoke with the Journal said the warning to Iran had been communicated directly as well as through intermediaries.

"The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high," said the official.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week said the U.S. and its allies have communicated directly to both Israel and Iran that "no one should escalate this conflict," even as the Pentagon warned that it would not tolerate attacks against its forces in the region.

"We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We've communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken said.

The United States will continue to defend Israel against attacks, Blinken said, but noted that everyone in the region should understand the risks of escalation and miscalculation.

"Further attacks only raise the risk of dangerous outcomes that no one can predict, and no one can fully control."

Blinken, following a meeting involving Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Australian counterparts, also said talks to achieve a cease-fire and hostage deal on the war in Gaza had reached their final stage and should end very soon.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.