Tags: israel | herzog | hostage | hamas

Israeli President Meets With Qatari PM About Hostage Talks

By    |   Friday, 16 February 2024 04:56 PM EST

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Friday with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to discuss hostage negotiations with Hamas, Axios reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and came as Herzog embarked on a series of diplomatic meetings in Germany as part of Israel's efforts to free Israeli hostages held by Hamas and increase international pressure for their release.

According to Israel National News, Herzog was to stress the atrocities committed by Hamas and the humanitarian efforts Israel is making for the civilian population of Gaza.

Hamas' armed wing said on Friday that Israelis taken hostage by the militants on Oct. 7 had suffered many losses and that those who were alive were living in extremely difficult conditions.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted at least 250 in their October incursion, according to Israeli tallies. Israel has responded with a military assault on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

During a weeklong truce in late November, Hamas freed more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Israel releasing about 240 Palestinian prisoners.

"Losses amongst (Israeli hostages) have become many while other hostages live in extremely difficult conditions," Hamas' armed wing spokesman Abu Obeida said in an audio message.

"We warned dozens of times about the dangers to which their hostages are being exposed. We didn't want the situation to reach this stage, but (Israel's) leadership ignored us," he said.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 16 February 2024 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

