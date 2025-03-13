US Presents New Ceasefire Plan to Hamas, Israel

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, presented Hamas and Israel with a new proposal for extending the ceasefire in Gaza by several weeks, Axios reported, citing four sources.

Two sources said the proposal is the Trump administration's attempt to buy more time for negotiations and prevent a return to hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The previous ceasefire deal expired March 1. Although the fighting has not resumed, Israel has reportedly prevented humanitarian aid from entering Gaza in a bid to pressure Hamas to agree to release more hostages.

Axios reported that 59 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas and that U.S. and Israeli officials believe 22 are still alive, including American citizen Edan Alexander.

The original proposal from the U.S., presented by Witkoff two weeks ago, sought the release of approximately 10 living hostages and 18 who are deceased.

Witkoff on Wednesday delivered the updated proposal, which seeks to extend the ceasefire until after Ramadan and Passover and permit the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Axios sources said.

This year, Ramadan is expected to end March 30, while Passover ends the evening of April 20.

Under the new proposal, Hamas would be required to release at least five living hostages and the remains of about nine deceased ones on the first day of the extended ceasefire.

Witkoff reportedly met with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, as well as Israeli negotiators, after arriving in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday. He also held meetings with Qatar's prime minister and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, according to Axios.

The updated proposal calls for Israel and Hamas to use the ceasefire extension to negotiate a long-term deal on Gaza. The remaining hostages would be released on the last day of the extended ceasefire if both sides reach a long-term truce.

According to one of Axios' sources, Qatari and Egyptian mediators met with Hamas officials in Doha on Wednesday to present them with the new proposal.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that Hamas has "rejected similar proposals before" but this time may be different because the group wants to avoid "going back to fighting during Ramadan."

The mediators are reportedly now waiting for Hamas to respond to the latest proposal.