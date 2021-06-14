×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Israel | israel | hamas | plo | jerusalem | march

PLO Threatens 'Explosion' Over Jerusalem Day March

Israelis take part in the annual Jerusalem Day.
Israelis take part in the annual Jerusalem Day march in May to mark the reunification of Jerusalem after Israel captured the eastern part of the city from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War. (Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP)

By    |   Monday, 14 June 2021 06:12 AM

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) put out a statement Sunday warning the Israeli government of an “explosion” should the planned march celebrating Jerusalem Day, postponed twice already, takes place, according to YNet.

YNet also reported that Hamas warned that it would respond fiercely to Israel’s “regular activities” in Jerusalem, and that it had not ruled out resuming firing rockets at cities across Israel.

The march was originally scheduled for May 10, but canceled after Hamas fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza. The march was then scheduled for a month later on June 10, but Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and some Israeli lawmakers began to push to cancel the event a second time over threats from Hamas. The government agreed to postpone the event date to June 15.

YNet further reported that Israeli lawmakers voted to allow the march, with a route to be decided between the march’s organizers and police. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) put out a statement Sunday warning the Israeli government of an "explosion" should the planned march celebrating Jerusalem Day, which had been twice postponed already, takes place .According to YNet, the PLO said that "ensuing...
israel, hamas, plo, jerusalem, march
152
2021-12-14
Monday, 14 June 2021 06:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved