PLO Threatens 'Explosion' Over Jerusalem Day March

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) put out a statement Sunday warning the Israeli government of an “explosion” should the planned march celebrating Jerusalem Day, postponed twice already, takes place, according to YNet.

YNet also reported that Hamas warned that it would respond fiercely to Israel’s “regular activities” in Jerusalem, and that it had not ruled out resuming firing rockets at cities across Israel.

The march was originally scheduled for May 10, but canceled after Hamas fired hundreds of rockets from Gaza. The march was then scheduled for a month later on June 10, but Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and some Israeli lawmakers began to push to cancel the event a second time over threats from Hamas. The government agreed to postpone the event date to June 15.

YNet further reported that Israeli lawmakers voted to allow the march, with a route to be decided between the march’s organizers and police.