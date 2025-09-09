IDF Kills 5 Hamas Terrorists in Qatar, Strike

The Hamas terrorist group said five of its members were killed Tuesday when Israel launched a strike targeting its leadership in Doha, Qatar, as they gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead is the son of Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' leader for Gaza and top negotiator, the group's statement said. Also killed was the head of al-Hayya's office, said Suheil al-Hindi, a member of Hamas' political bureau, speaking to Al-Jazeera. The main target of the strike was reportedly al-Hayya, who Hamas said survived the attack.

"We confirm Israel's failure to assassinate its leaders in the negotiating delegation in Qatar," Hamas said in the statement.

Hamas previously denied that any of its members were killed in the precision strike.

An Israeli official has stated that there is no confirmation that senior Hamas figures were killed in the strike, adding "we're waiting."

A member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force was killed and others were wounded, Qatar's Interior Ministry said.

The strike on the territory of a U.S. ally marked a stunning escalation and risked upending talks aimed at winding down the war and freeing hostages.

Qatar, an energy-rich U.S. ally hosting thousands of American troops, had served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas even before the war. It condemned what it referred to as a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms" as smoke rose over its capital, Doha.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to publicly claim the strike, saying: “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it and Israel takes full responsibility."

He said the decision was made Monday after a shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed six people and an attack on Israeli forces in Gaza that killed four soldiers. The operation itself was “months in the making,” CNN reported.

Israel alerted the U.S. ahead of time, according to an Israeli official, a White House official and another person familiar with the matter. The White House official would not say if Washington provided Israel with approval for carrying out the strike, but another U.S. official said the American military did not participate.

Hamas said in its statement it would hold the U.S. equally accountable for the attack.

The IDF announced the strike on X as black smoke rose over the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha:

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre."

The strike marked the second time the energy-rich nation has been directly attacked in the nearly two years of war that have gripped the wider Middle East since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

It was not immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel's air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

Qatar condemned what it referred to as a "cowardly Israeli attack" on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a "flagrant violation of all international laws and norms."

In the wake of the strike, Qatari officials expressed that efforts to broker peace may now be futile — signaling a likely end to their mediation role.

Egypt, which has also served as a key mediator with Hamas, condemned the attack, saying it targeted Palestinian leaders who had met “to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire agreement.” It said the strike was a “direct assault” on Qatar’s sovereignty.

The main group representing families of the hostages expressed “deep concern and great fear” after the strike. “The prospect of their return now faces greater uncertainty than ever, with one thing absolutely certain — their time is running out,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Qatar's vast Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the U.S. military's forward headquarters for its Middle East-based Central Command, came under Iranian attack during the 12-day Iran-Israel war that saw American bombers attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Israel has long threatened to strike Hamas leaders wherever they are. While it has often welcomed Qatar's role as a mediator, alongside Egypt, it has also accused the Gulf nation of not putting enough pressure on the group.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar said that it had “instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities.”

“U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place,” it added.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new U.S. proposal. A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document,” but the terrorist group said that it would discuss the proposal and respond within days.

The proposal, presented by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to Egyptian and Hamas officials familiar with the talks, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door discussions.

"Everyone wants the hostages home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms," Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday. "It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, expressed “full solidarity with our dear Qatar" shortly after the attack.

The United Arab Emirates recently warned Israel that any move to annex the occupied West Bank would threaten the Abraham Accords, a landmark agreement brokered by Trump during his first term in which the two nations normalized relations.

Trump hopes to expand those accords to include regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, but those prospects have dimmed as the war has ground on.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described the strike as a “criminal act and a flagrant violation of international law" in a phone call with Qatar's ruler.

The Associated Press and Newsmax contributed to this report.