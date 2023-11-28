Israeli Officials: Donations to Hamas-Linked Charities Up 70 Percent

Top officials in Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, have recorded a shocking 70% increase in donations to Hamas-linked charities since the group's deadly Oct. 7 attack.

On Tuesday, CNBC cited a former Mossad official and several other anonymous individuals still in the agency as attesting to nearly $100 million going to the charities over the past seven weeks.

It makes Israel's job of regulating the money going into the Gaza Strip more difficult. The Jewish state, which has blockaded Gaza for years, largely controls what goes in or comes out of the country.

Israel has tried to only allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza as it invades the Hamas-controlled region in response to Oct. 7, where an estimated 859 civilians in Israel were slaughtered.

However, the status of private charity groups has proven to be a complicated topic. While many provide aid to Palestinian civilians, some also have deep affiliations with the Hamas government.

"We don't want to designate charities and cut off funding for things that are legitimate," an Israeli Foreign Ministry official explained to the network.

The news comes one day after the United Kingdom's Charity Commission said it would crack down on "those who intentionally or recklessly abuse charities" to promote antisemitic and extremist rhetoric.

"These include charities representing communities across the religious divide, although these, to date, largely concern allegations of antisemitic or hate speech," wrote Orlando Fraser KC, the commission's chair.

"Charities must not allow their premises, events or online content to become forums for hate speech against any community or unlawful extremism," he added.