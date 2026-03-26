Israel Defense Minister: Strike Kills IRGC Navy Chief

Israel has killed the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy in a targeted strike near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

An Israeli defense official told The Jerusalem Post that Alireza Tangsiri was killed in Bandar Abbas, a key port city adjacent to one of the world's most critical oil shipping lanes. Israeli defense sources confirmed the Israel Defense Forces carried out the strike.

Several of Tangsiri's senior naval aides were also reportedly eliminated in the same operation.

Tangsiri, who had led the IRGC Navy since 2018, had taken an increasingly aggressive posture in recent weeks, particularly in the Persian Gulf. He recently issued threats against U.S. interests in the region, warning that American-linked oil facilities could be targeted alongside military bases.

"Our list of targets is updated," Tangsiri said last week. "Oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force."

The strike comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran and its military forces in the region. The U.S. has repeatedly emphasized that degrading Iran's naval capabilities is a top priority.

Since the conflict escalated, the U.S. is believed to have destroyed roughly 100 vessels tied to Iran's navy and the IRGC, significantly weakening Tehran's ability to operate in key waterways.