Israeli Amb. Danon Congratulates Waltz on Nomination

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon congratulated Mike Waltz on his nomination to be the United States' ambassador to the United Nations, calling him a "true friend" to the state of Israel.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the nomination for Waltz after removing him as national security adviser.

"Waltz is a true friend of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people, and we will stand together against the forces of lies and hatred at the UN," Danon said in a statement. "Israel and the US are allies who share common values ​​and who also face shared threats. Our alliance is stronger than ever – especially in the face of the hypocrisy and moral decay that characterizes several UN institutions. I am confident that we will work together to forge a clear path rooted in security, justice and accountability."

Waltz fills the void left when the White House pulled the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., due to the import of her role in sustaining the Republicans' slim majority in the House.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Danon served as Israeli ambassador from 2015-20 and was chosen again last July to replace Gilad Erdan.