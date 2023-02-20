×
Tags: israel | boeing | jets | military | air force

Israel Orders 25 Boeing Fighter Jets

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 12:08 PM EST

The Israel air force agreed to purchase 25 fighter jets and four tankers from Boeing, the company announced on Monday.

Ted Colbert, the head of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said during a trip to Israel on Monday that the aerospace company will sell four KC-46 tankers and 25 F-15 IA (Israel Advanced) jets, according to i24 News.

"We believe those represent the capability of the long arm of Israel for its key missions today and into the future. We are expressing how Boeing can continue to move forward to best support Israel's attack and defense capabilities," Colbert told reporters, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"We are using the latest software and engineering techniques to take a brand that existed for 50 years [the old F-15I Israel currently uses], and take it to the next level using open architecture, payload, and range."

Colbert said the jets are scheduled to arrive in 2025.

"We are working very closely with the U.S. government, working with the Israeli government, to deliver the capabilities as fast as we can," he said. "But it's not my decision how that works. Our team is working very hard in factories to meet all the commitments we [agreed upon]."

