Israel's Bennett Speaks With Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

Israel's Bennett Speaks With Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (AP)

Sunday, 06 February 2022 06:32 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.

The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.

Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit. Biden told Bennett he looked forward to a visit later this year, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also emphasized to Bennett his "full support" for replenishing Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system, the White House said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


