Israeli Officials: White House Put U.S. Ammo Shipment on Hold

The Biden administration put a hold on a shipment of American-made ammunition to Israel last week amid concerns over an Israeli invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter, according to two Israeli officials.

The ammunition hold marks the first time the United States has stopped a shipment to the Israeli military since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, and is raising concerns inside Israel's government, officials told Axios.

The White House declined to comment on the decision, and the Pentagon, State Department, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to questions.

However, Biden is facing criticism over his support of Israel's actions in Gaza, and the administration asked in February that the Israeli military show proof that U.S.-made weapons are being used in accordance with international law. Israel signed a letter of its assurances in March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted several times in recent days that he plans to order the invasion of Rafah, even if Israel and Hamas can reach a deal for a cease-fire and the release of hostages Hamas is still holding in Gaza.

The prime minister, in a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday, hinted at the tensions with the Biden administration.

"In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us. And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone," he commented.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a "tough" conversation in Israel about the planned Rafah operation, sources briefed on the meeting said.

Blinken reportedly told Netanyahu that the United States would publicly oppose a strike on Rafah and that military action in the city would hurt relations between the United States and Israel.

Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Israeli leaders know that Biden is "sincere" about changing policy about the war in Gaza if the ground operation "doesn't take into account the refugees."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan Saturday reiterated that stance, commenting at a Financial Times conference that the administration has made it clear that U.S. policy will be influenced by how the Rafah operation progresses.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has said he will not agree to end the war as part of a hostage deal that allows Hamas to remain in power in Gaza.