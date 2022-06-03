Israel PM Bennett: We Have 'the Right to Act Against Iran'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Secretary General Rafael Grossi in Jerusalem on Friday to push for a diplomatic solution to rule out Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

"Israel prefers the diplomatic route to rule out any possibility of Iran developing a nuclear weapon, but maintains the right to act against Iran to defend itself and stop its nuclear program if the international community fails to do so within a relevant amount of time," Bennett stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The IAEA Board of Governors is set to meet soon, the newspaper noted. The U.S., Great Britain, France, and Germany are expected to push the group to rebuke Iran after a Grossi report found that the country has enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

"The prime minister emphasized the urgent need to enlist the international community for action against Iran, using all means to stop it from attaining a nuclear weapon," the Israeli readout of the meeting between Bennett and Grossi said.

And Newsmax Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Cohen reported that Israel is also pushing the Biden administration to remove any "sunset clauses," which gradually lift restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

Cohen said: "Iran insists its pursuit of nuclear weapons is for peaceful purposes only. Israel wants President [Joe] Biden to walk away and keep sanctions imposed under President [Donald] Trump, in place. The administration has to tip toe through very delicate issues. President Biden and the Democrats face rising voter anger over gas pump prices, making gasoline his top political liability.

"Grossi is preparing for the next round of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, Cohen continued. "Last week, he said the talks are at 'a very difficult juncture,' complicated by inspectors finding uranium last week where it doesn't belong.

"Bennett says he has evidence proving Iran stole classified documents from the IAEA to set up a cover story. Bennett says Israeli intelligence got a hold of Iranian plans. He sent a video showing him holding a stack of what look to be photocopied papers with a ministry stamp, and handwritten notes by senior Iranian officials."