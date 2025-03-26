Netanyahu: Israel Will 'Remain a Democracy'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday railed against the "deep state" he claims is trying to topple him from power and insisted that Israel will "remain a democracy."

Netanyahu in his address at the Knesset said opponents were "sowing anarchy in the streets" after thousands took part in anti-government protests after resumed strikes in Gaza.

"You recycle the same worn-out and ridiculous slogans about 'the end of democracy,'" Netanyahu said. "Well, once and for all: Democracy is not in danger, it is the power of the bureaucrats that is in danger.

"Perhaps you could stop putting spanners in the works of the government in the middle of a war? Perhaps you could stop fueling the sedition, hatred and anarchy in the streets?"

Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined anti-government protests in recent days. A former Supreme Court chief justice has warned of civil war. And experts are saying a constitutional crisis could be on the horizon if the Israeli government moves ahead with plans to fire top legal and security officials.

Netanyahu announced last week he was firing Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, citing a crisis of confidence sparked by the failures to prevent Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Netanyahu's government has also launched a process to dismiss the attorney general, accusing her of obstructing its agenda.

The moves come as the Shin Bet is investigating a possible infiltration of Netanyahu's office by an Arab country and as Netanyahu is on trial for corruption.

