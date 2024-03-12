Israeli Official to Biden: Focus On Toppling Hamas Not Netanyahu

A senior Israeli official said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden should move away from focusing on toppling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and refocus on Hamas.

The source was speaking in regard to a Monday report saying that U.S. intelligence agencies "expect" the Israeli prime minister's coalition government to collapse.

Netanyahu said Monday regarding this attack from the Biden administration that "[t]o the extent that Hamas believes that there's daylight between us, that doesn't help."

The source, according to The Times of Israel, said that:

"Those who elect the prime minister of Israel are the citizens of Israel and no one else," says the official in a statement issued to the media, interpreting the intelligence report as an effort to unseat Netanyahu.

"Israel is not a protectorate of the U.S. but rather an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who elect the government. We expect our friends to work to bring down the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel," the official says.