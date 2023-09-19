×
Tags: israel | ambassador | gilad erdan | un | detained | protest | iran

UN Detains Israeli Ambassador After Protesting Iran's President

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 09:54 PM EDT

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was escorted out of the chamber at the United Nations General Assembly and briefly detained Tuesday over his protest during a speech given by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Exclusive Newsmax footage showed Erdan being escorted out by a police officer and another official.

Shortly after Raisi began speaking, Erdan got up from his seat and displayed a picture of Mahsa Amini, who died in Iranian policy custody after her arrest for breaching the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women. The paper sign read "Iranian women deserve freedom now!"

Erdan was "released with the assistance of Israel's security and diplomatic teams," the Jewish News Service reported, citing the Israeli delegation.

Erdan later released a statement.

"It should not be possible for a vile murderer who calls for the destruction of Israel to be given a platform here at the UN. The UN has, once again, reached a new moral low," Erdan said.

"While the butcher of Tehran is speaking at the UN and is being respected by the international community, hundreds of Iranians are protesting outside, shouting and calling on the international community to wake up and help them. It is a disgrace that member states stay to listen to a mass murderer," he wrote.

Newsfront
