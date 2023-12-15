Jewish Teacher Allegedly Threatened to Behead Muslim Student

Authorities arrested a Jewish teacher in Houston County, Georgia, on accusations he threatened a 13-year-old Muslim student, CBS' WMAZ 13 reported Wednesday.

Benjamin Reese, a social studies teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested on Dec. 8 after he was allegedly overheard shouting at the girl who voiced opposition to the Israeli flag in his classroom.

Several witnesses claimed they overheard Reese at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 shouting expletives at the student, including threats to beat up the student, slit her throat, and cut off her head.

The incident reportedly occurred after the student, accompanied by a group of friends, talked to Reese about finding his flag offensive due to "Israelis killing Palestinians."

The interaction prompted Reese to accuse the student of antisemitism, noting his Jewish heritage.

Witnesses said the students left the classroom, but Reese followed them down the hallway and continued to threaten Reese. An on-site deputy later reviewed security footage and found Reese yelling at the student.

The school district said Reese has not been on the school's campus since Dec. 7 and that it would conduct its own investigation but could not discuss specific personnel matters.

"All employees of the Houston County School District are required to follow the Code of Ethics for Educators," Houston County Schools stated, adding that the "well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority."

A judge set Reese's bond at $2,500 for the terroristic threat charge and $5,000 for the charge of cruelty to children, which he paid.

The war between Israel and Hamas began Oct. 7.

President Joe Biden decried the global rise of antisemitism during a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Monday night, calling it "sickening."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.