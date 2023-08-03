×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: islamic state | leader

Islamic State Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor

By    |   Thursday, 03 August 2023 04:58 PM EDT

The Islamic State named a successor to Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, whom the extremist group confirmed Thursday was killed in action.

Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi was named the group's new leader.

The group did not say when Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi was killed, only that he died in combat in Syria by members of an al-Qaida splinter group. The Islamic State broke away from al-Qaida roughly 10 years ago.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clamed in April that Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi was killed by his country's intelligence forces, an assertion the IS denied Thursday.

It was an Afghan branch of the IS that claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Pakistan last weekend that killed scores.

Al-Qurayshi, which hails from the Quraish tribe, is the nom de guerre given to every IS leader since its founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in October, 2019. The group's two successors after al-Baghdadi were both killed in Syria in 2022, the first in February.

Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, who led the group since November, is the fourth IS leader to be killed.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Islamic State named a successor to Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, whom the extremist group confirmed Thursday was killed in action. Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi was named the group's new leader.
islamic state, leader
180
2023-58-03
Thursday, 03 August 2023 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved