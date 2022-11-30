ISIS Leader Killed in Battle, Successor Appointed

The leader of ISIS was killed in battle, and his successor has been appointed, the militant group confirmed Wednesday.

Al-Furqan, the group's media affiliate, published an audio recording by ISIS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer announcing the death of its leader.

"I announce and mourn for the Islamic State and the fighters of almighty Islamic state, [the absence] of the Amir of believers and the Calipha of the Muslims Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi … he was killed while struggling against the enemies of God," al-Muhajer said in the message, according to CNN.

It was not clear who killed the leader — who was appointed in March — or where he died.

The New York Post reports that not much is known about al-Qurayshi, who came to power after Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in Syria by U.S. Special Forces last winter.

The late jihadists were not thought to be related and used the "al-Qurayshi" suffix as a reference to the tribe of the 7th-century Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Al-Muhajer said Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi was named as the new leader of ISIS.

"He is one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State," the spokesperson said.

According to the Post, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said defense officials "certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader," but declined to provide additional details.

An offshoot of al-Qaida, ISIS formed approximately 10 years ago and controlled large territories in northern and western Iraq and northern and eastern Syria before being removed from power in the regions in 2017 and 2019, respectively.