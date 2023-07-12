2 IRS Whistleblowers to Testify Before Oversight

Two IRS whistleblowers who alleged an investigation into Hunter Biden was slow-walked by prosecutors will testify before the House Oversight Committee on July 19.

Gary Shapley and another individual identified only as "Whistleblower X," "provided information about how the Justice Department refused to follow evidence that implicated Joe Biden, tipped off Hunter Biden's attorneys, allowed the clock to run out with respect to certain charges, and put Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal. Americans are rightfully angry about this two-tiered system of justice that seemingly allows the Biden family to operate above the law," House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.

"We need to hear from whistleblowers and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power. This hearing is an opportunity for the American people to hear directly from these credible and brave whistleblowers."

Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran who testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in May, has said that he was repeatedly stopped from taking steps that would have been considered routine in other cases.

Shapley told CBS News that his efforts to investigate money trails that involved "dad" or "the big guy" — alleged references to President Joe Biden — were blocked by a senior prosecutor working for U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led the probe.

"I would say that they limited certain investigative leads that could have potentially provided information on the president of the United States," Shapley said.