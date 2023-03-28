IRS Silent on Taibbi Visit, Frequency of House Calls

The Internal Revenue Service, when questioned Tuesday, was quiet on its unannounced visit to journalist Matt Taibbi's residence and how often it sends agents to people's homes.

Asked by Fox News, the IRS refused to comment on Taibbi's involvement in breaking the Elon Musk-approved Twitter Files and if it had anything to do with knocking on his door earlier this month.

Taibbi had just finished testifying before the House Judiciary Committee's select panel investigating the weaponization of the federal government on March 9 when it occurred.

"While @mtaibbi & I were testifying before Congress on the weaponization of the federal government, an IRS agent showed up at his house," tweeted Michael Shellenberger, another reporter involved in breaking the files. "What an amazing coincidence."

In response, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent letters Monday to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding an explanation for the timing of the visit and why it was unannounced.

"We've seen the letter, and both the circumstances and timing of the IRS focus on this journalist raise serious questions," wrote The Wall Street Journal's editorial board.

Taibbi later posted to Twitter that he did not want to comment "on the IRS issue pending an answer" to Jordan's letter. He added: "I'm not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation."

Hours later, Taibbi took to Twitter again, writing that he was "reassured" that there was no problem with his taxes but is still demanding an explanation.

Taibbi told the Journal that the IRS initially rejected his 2021 tax return and he had to refile. However, he claims that he was rejected again without notice. A similar situation occurred in 2018, Taibbi further alleged.

It comes as the Twitter Files have provided insight into former President Donald Trump's deplatforming from Twitter, the existence of "shadow banning," and the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.