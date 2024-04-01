×
IRS Says 19 Million Eligible for Free Filing Program

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 02:37 PM EDT

The Internal Revenue Service's new free online tax filing program will enable 19 million taxpayers to file their taxes online for free this year, according to an agency estimate released over the weekend.

"For the first time ever, 19 million taxpayers across 12 states can file their taxes online for free direct with the IRS," Commissioner Danny Werfel announced on Saturday in a video.

The direct file program, which allows users to file their 2023 taxes for free, is available in 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

In order to use the program, users must have a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, as well as some form of official photo identification. The program is limited to W-2 employees, and those who receive either Social Security or unemployment income.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act approved the IRS direct file program, which is currently being studied by the agency according to The Hill.

The bill also provided an $80 billion increase in funding to the agency over the next decade, but much of that funding was later rescinded after Republicans took control over the House in 2023.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

