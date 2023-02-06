IRS Announces Special 'Saturday Hours' For 2023 Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that tax centers throughout the nation will be open for “special Saturday hours” this tax season.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers in dozens of states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, will be open for in-person help with tax return questions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, and May 13, according to the agency.

"These Saturday openings are part of the extra steps the IRS is taking to make a difference for taxpayers," Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell said in the release. "IRS employees are working hard to help people by making improvements across our operations. These walk-in locations are critical, and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is allowing us to add more employees across the nation to better assist taxpayers this filing season and beyond. These special Saturday hours will help people get the services they need."

No appointments are needed, and taxpayers should go to a special IRS web page to see the latest information on the special Saturday hours, the agency said.

The agency said that 40 of the offices are scheduled to be open this Saturday for the first day of the four-month event, and another 18 will be open on March 11, and people are encouraged to check on their local office availability before going to the center.

According to the release, the offices can help taxpayers with questions about their returns or audits, or help in resolving tax problems.

If there is not someone who can help in the office, the individual can get a referral for some specialized services, the agency said.

Those using the offices should bring a current government issued identification, Social Security cards, and individual taxpayer identification numbers for themselves and everyone in the household, any related documents or letters from the IRS, and a copy of the tax return that assistance is needed for, the agency said.

The offices can provide their usual routine services but cannot accept cash payments.

While the offices do not prepare tax returns, the IRS website has links for people to go to prepare returns.

The extra hours are funded through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that is allowing the agency to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents over the next 10 years with $80 billion, Forbes reported in August.